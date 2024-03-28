Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: A peek into Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's ‘freshly printed script’ in K3G style

After their romantic drama Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to join forces once again. The announcement of their upcoming romcom's quirky title, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, recently created a buzz. Varun has now offered fans a glimpse into the "freshly printed" script of the movie, but with a twist in the iconic style of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Janhvi has also shared her reaction to this exciting development.

Varun Dhawan drops glimpse of the script of his film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Today, on March 28, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of the script for his highly anticipated romcom, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The front page of the script displayed the film's title, along with the logo of the production house and the name of director Shashank Khaitan.

Alongside the photo, Varun expressed his excitement, writing, “Nothing more exciting than a freshly printed script,” while tagging Shashank, co-star Janhvi Kapoor, and producer Karan Johar. What particularly caught attention was Varun's choice of song accompanying his story—the famous title track from Karan's movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Janhvi also reshared Varun’s story, responding with a sticker that conveyed her enthusiasm with a simple, “So Excited.”

Have a look at their stories!

More about Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Starring Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari and Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is penned and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Notably, Shashank has previously collaborated with Varun on the Dulhania franchise and with Janhvi on Dhadak. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, this entertaining love story is slated to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.

The development of this film was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla earlier this year. A source revealed details about the shooting timeline, saying, “The team is working on giving finishing touches to the script and intends to roll from the end of September 2024. It will be a big release in 2025 and will celebrate love, and relationship with a tadka."

