Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Tum Se OUT: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s romance is unmissable in this love anthem

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has created quite a buzz right from the moment it was announced by the makers. This science fiction romantic comedy is directed by debutants Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The makers have been keeping fans hooked by sharing some amazing songs from the film- Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, and the title track of Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya. Now, much to fans’ delight, the fourth song from the film, titled Tum Se has also been unveiled by the makers!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Tum Se

The music video of the song Tum Se from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opens with the text, "An impossible love story. Will it be possible?" Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon share some wonderful, love-filled moments in the music video, and their chemistry is simply unmissable. The video then shows Shahid and Kriti's characters prepping for their wedding. The breathtaking visuals, lead character's chemistry, and soulful vocals make this song truly captivating.

This love anthem is sure to strike a chord with many! The song is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Raghav Chaitanya, and Varun Jain, while the lyrics of Tum se have been penned by Indraneel. Sachin-Jigar have also composed the music. Sharing the music video of Tum Se, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Tum Se…kiran dhoop ki #TumSe Song Out Now! Link in bio #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this Valentine’s week, 9th February 2024!” Check out the music video of Tum Se below!

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and others. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist, who develops feelings for Kriti Sanon’s character Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The film is scheduled for release theatrically on February 9, 2024.

