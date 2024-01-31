EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon was ‘nervous’ dancing with Shahid Kapoor in TBMAUJ; latter says the vibe was ‘competitive’

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. This science fiction romantic comedy film marks their first on-screen collaboration, and fans are already excited to see the fresh pairing. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers unveiled some catchy songs from the film. Shahid and Kriti’s killer dance moves have left fans in awe. Now, in a chat with Pinkvilla, the actors talked about the vibe on set when they were shooting for the dance numbers in the film.

Kriti Sanon says she had fun dancing to TBMAUJ songs with Shahid Kapoor

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were asked what the vibe was like when they were shooting for the dance numbers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Shahid instantly replied, "competitive," whereas Kriti Sanon said, "I was very nervous. I'll be very honest.” Shahid further praised Kriti for her incredible thumkas. “It was competitive. Kriti was like 'ye karke dikha tu'. You know her thumka is the best. You are very good with it."

Kriti Sanon further elaborated on why she was so nervous dancing with Shahid, and said, “I was very nervous for the first time dancing with anyone. I have seen how good a dancer he is. And I've been following his work since Ishq Vishk and I think you killed it every time you danced. Whether it's Gandi Baat or Saree Ke Fall Sa- which is my favorite. And I knew he is better than the background dancers when he is dancing. And I'm like 'Oh my God, he is really sharp with every step.' And he catches it fast. If you change (steps), he catches it really fast. So I was quite nervous to match steps with Shahid Kapoor. But I had fun."

Shahid Kapoor says he and Kriti Sanon have natural chemistry

Shahid also agreed that they had great fun while shooting for the songs, and said, "She is also a really good dancer, and she was also going for it and that was what allowed us to go with slightly hectic stuff. Especially in Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan. If you see there are some very long shots. There's a one-minute shot which goes on. So we have done some really long extended shots, and she was on for it. She was excited to do it. She came on set saying I want to do a fun song. We had a lot of fun, and more than anything else, we have natural chemistry.”

Kriti agreed with him, and said that they have a bit of a ‘crack chemistry’ off screen, and some really ‘hot chemistry’ on screen. So far, the makers of the film have released three songs from the film- Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, and the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist, who develops feelings for Kriti Sanon’s character Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. It was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film will be released in theatres on February 9.

