The Royals: Meet Kavya Trehan aka Morpur’s princess Divyaranijini who plays Ishaan Khatter’s sister in the show

Netflix has brought a royal drama to your screens with The Royals, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, and Vihaan Samat in key roles. Among the ensemble cast, one name catching attention is Kavya Trehan, who plays Princess Divyaranijini Singh, the sister of Ishaan Khatter’s character. A multi-talented creative force from New Delhi, Kavya brings more than just acting chops to the table. Here's everything you need to know about the actress, singer-songwriter and true-blue artistic soul.

Who is Kavya Trehan?

Born and raised in New Delhi, Kavya Trehan is a performer in every sense of the word. She began her journey in theatre at the age of nine with the National School of Drama, showcasing her acting talent early on. While pursuing her Bachelor's in Psychology at Lady Shri Ram College, she continued acting in public theatre productions, revealing a natural inclination toward performing arts.

Kavya Trehan’s film debut

Kavya’s foray into cinema came with Ishaan Nair’s directorial debut film, Kaash – If Only. The film premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival, followed by screenings in New York City and Mumbai’s MAMI festival. In the film, Kavya played a simple yet nuanced role of a girl from Gujarat— a performance she describes as personally transformative and one that sparked her interest in pursuing acting more seriously.

Kavya Trehan's OTT projects

In recent years, Kavya has been making notable appearances on OTT platforms. She was part of Amazon Prime’s Hush Hush, directed by Tanuja Chandra, and Lionsgate Play’s Jugaadistan, helmed by Akarsh and Adhaar Khurana. She also featured in Netflix’s 2025 series The Royals, where she plays Princess Divyaranijini Singh, the poised and enigmatic sister to Ishaan Khatter’s royal character.

Kavya Trehan's creative pursuits

Kavya isn’t just an actor. She is also one-half of the indie-pop band Mosko, known for blending garage, hip-hop, and anime-inspired music. A trained violinist who started off as a drummer, she began performing live gigs at the age of 14. Her musical universe also includes French acoustic sets, ad jingles (often in collaboration with her sister, designer Khyati Trehan), and collaborations with Indian electronic musicians like Gaurav Raina and B.L.O.T..

Kavya Trehan's academic interests

Interestingly, Kavya once considered pursuing a PhD in clinical psychology. Passionate about the subject, she admits it was the first time she felt so drawn to an academic path. But her mother advised her to take time to explore her creative energy, a decision that led to her flourishing across theatre, music, and now, mainstream screen acting.

Kavya Trehan's love for Anime

Kavya is also an avid anime enthusiast, an influence seen in Mosko’s music style. She credits her boyfriend for introducing her to the genre. She has also learnt Japanese to immerse herself further into the culture. On the side, she paints and crafts her own jewelry, showing that for Kavya, creativity knows no bounds.

