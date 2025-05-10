Jack Ending Explained: Here’s how Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s spy comedy actioner ends; does Pablo Neruda save the day?

Jack, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Nearly a month after its theatrical release, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The film is a spy-comedy actioner featuring DJ Tillu fame Siddhu as Pablo Neruda. Known as a jack-of-all-trades but master of none, Pablo is affectionately nicknamed "Jack."

From a young age, Pablo has struggled to focus on a single goal and often switches his interests. His father has always had a hard time with Pablo’s indecisive nature, to the point that he stops speaking to him after Pablo deliberately sabotages his campus placement opportunity.

However, his father later learns that Pablo has finally found a purpose in life, but is unwilling to share it with the family. Frustrated, he tries to uncover the truth but remains in the dark. It is eventually revealed that Pablo has chosen to become a spy and join RAW as part of his mission to fight terrorism and protect the nation.

The film traces Pablo’s motivation for this decision. His mother, who always supported his curiosity and ever-changing interests, played a key role in shaping his outlook. Tragically, she was killed during the Mumbai Attacks, which became the driving force behind Pablo’s decision to pursue a career in covert operations.

While aspiring to join RAW, Pablo also undertakes missions of his own choosing. Thanks to his diverse skill set, he manages to infiltrate a terrorist organization. However, his actions unintentionally disrupt an official RAW operation, leading to conflict and animosity between him and a senior agent.

Spoiler alert: Here’s how Jack ends

Pablo Neruda is captured by the RAW agents and held responsible for ruining their operation. However, both Pablo and the agency soon discover that the terrorist they are searching for is in Nepal, prompting the RAW team to temporarily release him.

Pablo later realizes that the terrorists are not planning an attack on the nation itself, but are instead targeting the agents, since they are the ones standing as a shield against the threat. Acting swiftly, Pablo manages to reach them in time, save the agents, and defeat the enemies.

Amidst all this, Pablo is also involved in a budding love story with a girl named Amina.

