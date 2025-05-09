Selena Gomez channels sassy movie character vibes as she steps out in hot leather dress and black boots

Selena Gomez's fashion sense is never in doubt—she always manages to make our hearts skip a beat, and her recent look did just that. Snapped while shooting for a television series, the singer rocked a sassy ensemble, with every detail worth noting. So, let’s dive in!

The popular singer made a bold appearance in a leather shirt dress featuring a collar and buttoned-up front. She styled it with a black leather belt, tied at the waist to accentuate her silhouette. Surprisingly, she wore a grey turtleneck top with full sleeves, subtly peeking out from beneath the sleeveless dress. Adding more style to it, you can also layer the dress with the long blue leather jacket—just like Selena did.

Advertisement

Wait, girls—her ensemble has a lot more to check out, and this is just the beginning! For the bottoms, the actress opted for black tights that perfectly complemented the dark vibe of her outfit. With her sharp eye for styling, she nailed a look that channels the energy of a movie character who’s always stepping out in style.

Now, let’s move to our favorite part—her styling. Selena Gomez absolutely nailed it. Cool black sunglasses shaded her eyes, while a chic black bag in her arms added a practical flair. For jewelry, she went with oversized round silver earrings that added just the right amount of shine. Topping it off, she wore her hair half-tied, leaving the ends loose for an effortlessly stylish finish.

Her beauty game was on point. While Selena already boasts flawless skin, she enhanced it with minimal makeup. A subtle blush glow highlighted her cheekbones, and she finished the look with nude lipstick. Adding an edgy touch, she slipped into black boots.

Advertisement

As soon as she stepped out, Selena Gomez made sure all eyes were on her. She perfectly showcased how to style a leather dress that feels both bold and trendy. We’re definitely taking notes!

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner pairs golden claw-hand earring with plunging neckline maxi dress and it’s HOT plus quirky