‘Hero bahut kam bache hai apne paas’ claims Housefull 2 director Sajid Khan; you’ll be stunned to know his reason

Sajid Khan recently shared his opinion on the fading concept of the “hero” in Bollywood, stating that the industry today is filled with lead actors rather than true heroes. Speaking on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s YouTube channel, Bharti TV, Sajid offered an insightful reflection on how the definition of a hero has shifted over the decades.



According to Sajid, the idea of the quintessential Bollywood hero, once embodied by stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, and Mithun Chakraborty, has diminished significantly. “Hero bahut kam bache hain apne paas. There are no heroes in today’s time. There are leads,” he said. “The ones who used to be heroes are now just leads. Nowadays, anyone can do a film because the value of a hero has diminished.”

Khan emphasized that the true essence of a hero now primarily exists in South Indian cinema. He noted that the significance of a hero has endured in the South, which is evident in the grand entry scenes and larger-than-life portrayals seen in their films. According to him, heroes in South Indian films are held to a moral standard—they cannot take actions on screen that would be considered wrong for society. He pointed out that while the term "super-lead" doesn’t exist, the word "superhero" does, highlighting the kind of stature heroes once had in cinema.

Reflecting on the changing dynamics of the film industry, Sajid observed that actors from the earlier generations didn’t rely on well-sculpted physiques to make an impact. He mentioned that stars like Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan did not have particularly muscular bodies, yet managed to convey intensity through their expressions. He credited Salman Khan with popularizing the gym-toned look in Bollywood, particularly after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya, which marked the beginning of the six-pack trend. However, he was quick to clarify that physical fitness alone does not make someone a hero, stressing that the real intensity should be reflected in an actor’s eyes.



To support his views, Sajid referred to Ranbir Kapoor’s physical transformation for the film Animal, saying that Kapoor's performance would have been equally powerful without the muscle gain, due to the emotional depth in his eyes. He also cited Sunny Deol’s role in Gadar 2, noting that despite not having a gym-toned body, Deol's naturally strong presence felt convincing and impactful, describing it as a "desi body" that still delivered in action scenes.

Sajid Khan is known for directing films like Heyy Babyy, Housefull, and Housefull 2.

