Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel steal hearts in Rs 1,85,000 Anita Dongre Lehenga
Paired with intricate Basra hair accessories, Nitanshi Goel’s ethnic look was the best of both worlds—traditional and contemporary.
Nitanshi Goel made her debut in the widely applauded film Laapataa Ladies and stole hearts with her honest acting talent and charm. Recently, the actress made headlines for gracing a ramp walk for a fashion show in Mumbai, coming to light as a fashion-forward diva. From her diaphanous Waves 2025 saree to her magazine-cover looks, the young actress is making her mark in the fashion industry, and it shows! On that note, her recent lehenga sway only positions her stronger as a style maven. Let’s dissect the look:
The Laapata Ladies star recently took to Instagram to post a carousel of awe-inducing photos, capturing her fans' hearts with her gorgeous look. The budding starlet donned a contemporary-style lehenga from the celebrated Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre. With the hefty price tag of Rs 1,85,000, the lehenga exuded an unparalleled charm.
The designer lehenga featured a daring silhouette, perfect for those who wish to make a bold statement with ethnic looks. The ensemble featured Dongre’s signature Geosmin embroidery, aka flora and fauna motifs, throughout the fabric. The whimsical celeste blue and white embroidery on the navy blue shade exuded surreal vibes.
The tailoring of this lehenga is what defines its edgy and bold appeal. The tube-top-like petite blouse with a straight neckline and spaghetti straps is modernity infused in a traditional garb. The skirt, on the other hand, oozed a smoldering allure with its body-hugging form and a thigh-high slit.
The jewelry held its own charm as Nitanshi flaunted several gold-accented Basra pearl adornments. Her hair accessory boasted long strings of gilded chains that featured tiny Basra pearls and cost Rs 7,500. She also wore matching neck pieces, bangles, and hand accessories from the Amama jewelry label. She also carried the brand’s iconic golden Basra Nano Bag, worth Rs 12,500.
Taking her look up a notch, the film industry’s fresh face wore matching fabric shoes from the brand Anaar. The matching shoes elevated her fit’s bold appeal.
Nitanshi’s hairstyle for this look could not have been any better as she flaunted a loose braid, fastened with a blue ribbon. She kept her makeup for this sway subtle with just a bit of mascara and a pink lip shade.
