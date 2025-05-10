MET Gala 2025 spokesperson BREAKS SILENCE on Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh facing bias: ‘It was certainly…’
Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala 2025 debut sparked fan outrage over limited coverage; the spokesperson has now clarified it was not intentional.
At the 2025 Met Gala, Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh made their much-anticipated debut, marking a proud moment for South Asian representation on one of fashion’s biggest global stages. However, what should have been a celebratory appearance sparked controversy online.
Fans were quick to notice how the stars received little screen time and attention during Vogue’s red carpet livestream. Responding to the backlash, a Vogue spokesperson told The New York Times that the coverage “was certainly not intentional” in cutting away from Diljit so quickly. They also clarified that host Ego Nwodim had acknowledged Shah Rukh as the first male Bollywood actor to walk the Met red carpet, contrary to claims that his presence was overlooked.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s MET Gala 2025 debut look is Alia Bhatt approved, and we couldn’t agree more