Will Tom Holland and Zendaya's Wedding Be a No-Photos Affair? Stylist Law Roach Spills the Beans

Nobody will get to see Zendaya’s beautiful wedding dress, says her stylist, Law Roach! Roach has been the mastermind behind many of the actress’s iconic red carpet looks and is known as one of her close confidants.

Speaking to Complex, Roach revealed that Zendaya’s wedding to fiancé Tom Holland would be a hush-hush affair. “She and Tom are super private about their relationship. They’re trying to be as private as possible,” he told the outlet.

The stylist insisted that there won’t be any magazine coverage of her wedding dress. She will only invite people who will be respectful of her privacy. “So, it’ll be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see,” he added.

Would Roach be designing the wedding dress for the Euphoria actress’s special day? Speaking to E! News last month, the stylist admitted that he would, but revealed that the wedding was still too “far away” to prepare for.

He told the outlet that both Holland and the Dune actress are booked and busy this year, with many projects lined up for release in 2026. He quipped about taking a breather this year to prepare for the numerous red carpet looks he would be designing in 2026.

Zendaya and the Uncharted actor first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming and became fast friends. Their friendship blossomed into romance while filming the third installment of the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In January, TMZ confirmed through sources that the lovebirds were engaged. The Challengers actress first sparked engagement rumors when she wore a huge diamond ring on her finger at the Golden Globes red carpet.

After confirming the news, the outlet revealed that Holland popped the question at some point between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. He got down on one knee in an intimate setting at one of the actress’s homes.

