Suchitra Krishnamoorthi confesses she stopped talking to ex-father-in-law during pregnancy: ‘I felt jhatka of patriarchy’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has opened up about a deeply personal experience from her pregnancy days, calling it her first "jhatka of patriarchy." In a recent conversation with Filmymantra Media, she revealed that during her time in London, when she found out she was expecting a baby girl, she was faced with disheartening pressure from her then father-in-law.



"The first time I felt that jhatka of patriarchy and the difference was when I was pregnant. My then father-in-law used to call me daily and say, 'I'm waiting for my grandson, I am waiting for my grandson,’” she shared. Suchitra was living in London at the time, where gender testing during pregnancy is legal. She and her family were thrilled to learn they were having a daughter. "We were all thrilled. My parents and family were happy, all were jumping, pooja kar rahe hain, mithai baat rahe hain,” she recalled.



However, her excitement was overshadowed by her father-in-law's continuous insistence on wanting a grandson. “My then father-in-law still used to call me and say, 'It better not be a girl, I want my grandson.' I stopped talking to him,” she said, explaining how deeply the experience affected her.

Advertisement

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has been candid about the emotional struggles she has faced in her personal life, particularly during and after her marriage to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. In a past conversation with News18, she reflected on the impact their divorce had on their daughter, Kaveri Kapur. She acknowledged that her own emotional volatility may have made the situation more difficult for her child, expressing regret that Kaveri had to witness those challenging times.

She also recounted how the stress of court proceedings was intensified by media attention. Being photographed unexpectedly and dealing with constant public curiosity added to the emotional burden. Looking back, Suchitra admitted to struggling with her emotions during that period, recognizing it as a part of her personality. Suchitra and Shekhar Kapur got married in 1997 and welcomed Kaveri in 2001. Their relationship ended eight years later.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has appeared in a variety of films over the years, including notable roles in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Jazbaat and Vaade Iraade (1994), My Wife's Murder (2005), and Aag (2007). Her filmography also includes titles like Karma Aur Holi and Rann (2009), Mittal v/s Mittal (2010), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019), and Old Couple (2022), among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS co-star recalls shocking incident at passport office after divorce: ‘15 din baad aaiye’