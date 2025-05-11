South Newsmakers of the Week: Ravi Mohan’s wife Aarti penning a strong statement, Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s pregnancy, and more

The South cinema industry has been buzzing this week, with several updates making waves. As we close in on the weekend, here are a few highlights that stood out the most among audiences.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Aarti Ravi makes statement against Ravi Mohan after his viral appearance with alleged GF Kenishaa Francis

Advertisement

Ravi Mohan had made the headlines recently after he appeared at a wedding alongside his alleged GF Kenishaa Francis. The actor and his supposed lady love were seen holding hands and walking out together, which easily went viral across the internet.

Later on, Aarti Ravi penned a statement asking him to take responsibility as a father. The celebrity wife underlined that she speaks not as a wife but as a mother, even alleging that the actor orchestrates her and their sons to be evicted from their home.

See the post here:

Recently, Kenishaa also retaliated with a suggestive post on her social media, stating that a masculine man is always drawn to a calm woman, not a chaotic one.

2. Sonu Nigam banned from Kannada film industry

In light of a recent controversy, Bollywood sensation and popular singer Sonu Nigam was banned by the Kannada film industry from performing in their films. As per a notification issued by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, a directive advises all producers to refrain from collaborating with the singer on any future projects.

Advertisement

Sonu Nigam’s ban comes from recent remarks he made during a concert in Bengaluru, where a student requested him to sing Kannada songs, which he denied.

3. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announce pregnancy

Popular Telugu celebrity couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi announced their pregnancy earlier this week. In a post on social media, Varun penned, “Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon,” with a pair of hands holding baby shoes.

See the post:

Following the post, several celebrities from Telugu cinema came forward and wished the happy couple.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan strikes a similar pose alongside his unique wax statue and fans can’t keep calm; WATCH