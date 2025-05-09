5 times Ishaan Khatter made every girl swoon over his hot fashion game

The handsome heartthrob Ishaan Khatter has been constantly raising the temperature with his hot and dashing looks. From casual to ethnic, the actor’s wardrobe choices never disappoint, and his social media handle is proof of that. Whether he's serving looks in denim-on-denim, an ethnic suit, or a vest, he clearly has an eye for style. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that young boys and men should take some serious fashion tips from him.

We’re here to make your job easier by listing five of Ishaan’s amazing looks that you can recreate for various occasions. So, let's dive in!

1. Denim-on-denim

Ishaan Khatter looked dashing and absolutely unstoppable in a denim shirt that gave off an effortless vibe. Instead of tucking it in, he chose to leave it loose and layered it with a white blazer. This denim-and-blazer combination was certainly something new, but it was definitely worth trying. He looked perfect for semi-formal occasions.

For the bottom, the actor wore wide-leg denim jeans, whose loose design added a relaxed and casual touch to his overall appearance. To elevate his look, he neatly gelled his hair, kept his beard well-trimmed, and completed the ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses.

2. Leather jacket and pants

Who knew a formal shirt paired with leather could look this cool? Ishaan Khatter looked like a decadent piece of dark chocolate wrapped in brown leather, wearing a close-front leather jacket. Underneath, he styled a matching shirt and tie that subtly peeked out at the top, adding just the right amount of contrast.

Keeping the look monochrome, the Dhadak actor paired his jacket and shirt with leather pants that featured a relaxed, loose silhouette, proving that not only girls but even men prefer comfort while staying effortlessly stylish. With a neatly styled beard and hair, he completed the ensemble with a pair of brown shoes.

3. Velvet suit

No matter how much we girls adore boys in casual wear, their charm in ethnic attire is absolutely irresistible. While promoting his Netflix series The Royals, Ishaan Khatter looked regal not just on screen but in real life too. He wore a black velvet suit adorned with golden detailing. With its tailored fit, the ensemble perfectly accentuated his broad shoulders and toned physique. What truly made the look stand out was the dark printed dupatta, elegantly secured with a brooch.

He completed the look with custom-fitted white pants and added a touch of sparkle by adorning his ears with diamond studs, looking like a vision to admire.

4. Black blazer and pants

Men in black, oh, nothing can be hotter than that! Ishaan Khatter rocked an all-black ensemble featuring a black shirt worn underneath a sleek black blazer designed by renowned designer Gaurav Gupta. He completed the look with tailored black pants, giving himself a sharp and polished finish.

In terms of styling, he kept his hair and beard perfectly groomed and shaded his eyes with a pair of black sunglasses, adding an extra touch of mystery and charm.

5. High neck vest

One of Ishaan Khatter’s absolute hottest looks was in an all-brown ensemble, where he wore a high-neck, sleeveless vest featuring a zip-up design. Adding a cool and edgy touch, he styled it creatively, leaving one side loose while tucking the other into his brown pants. He tied the look together with a classic black belt.

To complete the outfit, he slipped into a pair of black shoes and, true to his signature style, opted for black sunglasses, his all-time favorite accessory.

Ishaan Khatter’s five dashing looks are what every man should take note of. From denim-on-denim to ethnic suits and cool vests, his wardrobe is a masterclass in effortless style, making heads turn wherever he goes.

