Lisa unbothered by Rosa Parks controversy as BLACKPINK member reveals what she ate before slaying Met Gala debut

BLACKPINK’s Lisa isn’t letting any controversy mess with her vibe. While some people tried to stir up drama over a detail in her Met Gala outfit, Lisa stayed cool, quiet, and focused on more important things—like what she ate before slaying the red carpet.

On May 10, Lisa gave fans a backstage pass to her 2025 Met Gala debut with a series of stunning photos and videos. Captioned “Reliving The Met moment,” the post showed her looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a chic off-shoulder outfit, complete with a bold lingerie-inspired twist. But what caught everyone’s attention? Lisa posed with a hot dog.

Only this BLACKPINK star could make a hot dog red-carpet-ready. Effortlessly cool, she posed like a total star—jacket off, confidence on—and the photo was clicked before taking a bite.

One look had fans screaming in the comments. “She knows she’s hot,” one wrote. Another added, “The moment,” while others simply called her “iconic.” And honestly, they’re right.

At the 2025 Met Gala, BLACKPINK's Lisa made a bold fashion statement by embracing the "no-pants" trend. She wore a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble designed by artist Henry Taylor in collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

The outfit featured a sheer black lace blazer adorned with detailed embroidery, paired with black logo tights. Faces of human figures were also there in her outfit. Completing the look were black pumps, a Louis Vuitton purse, and pearl accessories. Lisa styled her hair in a voluminous updo and opted for glowy makeup with pink blush and a long, gem-encrusted manicure crafted by her nail artist, Juan Alvear.

But behind all the glam, Lisa’s look sparked some controversy. Some online users questioned an embroidered detail on her outfit, thinking it referenced Rosa Parks. The designer’s team quickly cleared the air, confirming it wasn’t about the civil rights figure at all—just a personal design inspired by the creator’s neighbor.

From luxury to low-key snacks, Lisa keeps it real. Whether she’s dining backstage or walking the red carpet, she moves with ease, grace, and a touch of rebellion—the kind that doesn’t need words to make a statement. She’s not just a Met Gala debutante; she’s a moment in herself. And the best part? She’s doing it all while staying true to her own lane.

