Rajkummar Rao did not have sangeet or haldi in his wedding with Patralekhaa and the reason is too cool to miss

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has given us many hit films, and fans are equally excited for his next one, Bhool Chuk Maaf. He will be starring alongside Baby John fame Wamiqa Gabbi. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 16 after skipping theatrical release. Now, he opened up on his wedding with actress Patralekhaa and revealed that they skipped traditional sangeet and haldi ceremonies, opting instead for themed parties to celebrate their special day.

In an interview with IANS, Rajkummar Rao recalled his wedding with Patralekhaa and said, “At my wedding, we didn’t have ceremonies like sangeet or haldi. We just had parties.”

He further shared that they had parties on day and night and even had a post-wedding party. He added that they had theme parties like a pool party and a white party.

The Stree 2 actor was also asked if working on Bhool Chuk Maaf felt like a party, since it revolved around a wedding. He shared that they partied just at night on the set because of the scorching heat during the day.

Filming took place in May-June, and despite having ACs running, the crew still felt the intense heat. Rajkummar added that the experience was filled with fun, both on-screen and off-screen. He shared, “No one takes themselves so seriously. Everyone loves their work and made the film with complete passion."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf was earlier set to hit the theaters on May 9. But the makers postponed it again and will now release it on Amazon Prime Video directly on May 16.

Apart from him, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria in pivotal roles. Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the story revolves around a wedding that goes awry during the Haldi ceremony.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first crossed paths while working on a music video and began dating in 2010. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh after 11 years of dating, i.e, on November 15, 2021.

