Aamir Khan bids farewell to legendary make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad as he passes away at 65; pens emotional note: 'was a true master...'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Following the passing of celebrated makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, actor Aamir Khan paid tribute through a heartfelt message shared via Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram stories.



Expressing deep sorrow, Aamir remembered working with Gaikwad on iconic films like Dangal, PK, and Rang De Basanti. He described Gaikwad as “a true master of his craft,” praising his unmatched ability to transform actors into unforgettable characters that continue to live on in cinema.



“It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye… We will miss you Dada,” read the statement, signed off by Aamir on behalf of himself and his production team.



Gaikwad’s work had a lasting impact on Indian cinema, especially in biopics and historical dramas. Aamir’s tribute reflected the industry-wide grief and admiration for the seven-time National Award-winning artist who quietly shaped the faces and stories of countless memorable films.

