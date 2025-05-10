Bollywood Newswrap, May 10: Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel; Sreeleela to replace Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2?

Today, May 10, 2025, saw some interesting updates coming in from the film industry. This newswrap is here to provide you with all the important stories in one place. From Nawazuddin Siddiqui talking about the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel to Sreeleela potentially replacing Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, here are the top headlines of the day.

Advertisement

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 10, 2025:

1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the role of a reporter in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, opened up about its sequel in an interview with the Hindustan Times. He said that he didn't have any information about it. Talking about his return for the second part, he mentioned that it was the decision of the makers. The actor stated, “I cannot be ‘main first mein tha toh mujhe bhi lo (I was in first, so take me too).’ It doesn’t work like that.”

2. Sreeleela to star in Dostana 2?

Dostana 2, which was set to star Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya, was shelved. However, a recent report suggested that the film might be revived with Vikrant Massey and Lakshya as the male leads. According to News18 Showsha, the makers are considering Sreeleela to replace Janhvi Kapoor.

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted in Mumbai

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai today. They hid under the umbrellas as they settled into their car to leave.

4. PVRInox and Maddock’s legal battle over Bhool Chuk Maaf

It was recently announced that Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will skip theatrical release and directly arrive on OTT. It has now been learned that PVRInox has sent a legal notice to the Dinesh Vijan-led Maddock Films along with Pen Marudhar claiming damages caused due to the withdrawal of the release. They claimed that they suffered losses of Rs 60 crore.

5. Accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case claims ‘illegal’ arrest

As per PTI, Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused in Saif Ali Khan’s attack case, has submitted an application to a court in Mumbai, asking it to declare his arrest illegal. He claimed that he wasn’t provided all the necessary information during arrest.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, April 26: Martin Scorsese joins Homebound; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War to clash with Naagzilla, Bhediya 2?