‘Suits Jungkook so well’: BTS ARMY unlocks another cute nickname for their golden maknae; find out what it is

BTS' Jungkook, has always been a fan favorite, and it's no surprise that his nicknames continue to capture the hearts of ARMYs everywhere. Known for his incredible talent and charm, Jungkook has had a variety of affectionate names over the years, like Kookie, JK, and of course, the beloved Golden Maknae. But recently, a brand-new nickname has emerged, and it's just as cute as you'd imagine!

On May 6, 2025, BTS ARMY were buzzing after a surprising revelation made by Choo Jung Hoo, also known as Yoshihiro Akiyama, revealed a new name of Jungkook. Akiyama, who spent the day with BTS' J-Hope, dropped a sweet little nugget of information in a video shared on his YouTube channel. During their fun and relaxed conversation, J-Hope discovered that Akiyama affectionately calls Jungkook by a new nickname, "Gugu."

As the two chatted, J-Hope asked if Akiyama calls Jungkook "Gugu." After a moment of clarification (J-Hope initially thought it might be "Kku Kku"), Akiyama confirmed with a smile that "Gugu" is indeed the nickname he uses for the youngest BTS member.

As soon as the video made its way online, ARMYs were overjoyed, and the nickname "Gugu" spread like wildfire across social media.

Fans couldn't get enough of this adorable revelation. One fan shared, "New Jungkook nickname unlocked: Gugu," while another gleefully tweeted, "They call Jungkook ‘Gugu’???? That’s so cute."

The excitement only grew as more and more fans joined in, with one fan even saying, "Jungkook is coming back next month. I repeat, my Gugu is coming back next month!" It seems that Jungkook’s new nickname is already a hit!

As much as ARMYs are loving this new moniker, we can't help but wonder when Jungkook himself will finally address it. Until then, we’re all just waiting eagerly for his return.

Speaking of which, Jungkook is currently serving in the military and is scheduled to be discharged on June 11, 2025. Just a little over a month from now, Jungkook, along with Jimin, will return to civilian life, much to the excitement of fans everywhere. So, get ready, ARMY, because our "Gugu" will be back and better than ever soon!

