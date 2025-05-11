Ram Charan strikes a similar pose alongside his unique wax statue and fans can’t keep calm; WATCH

Ram Charan recently headed to London to unveil his statue at Madame Tussauds. The RRR actor was seen getting mobbed by fans as he arrived, and now a new video showcases him striking a pose similar to that of the statue.

In a video that surfaced on the internet, Ram Charan is seen unveiling his unique statue. The statue features him sitting in a stylish pose alongside his pet dog, Rhyme. In this joyous moment, the actor posed in the same manner as the statue, sending fans into a frenzy.

Advertisement

See the post here:

Making his way to the special event, Ram Charan was spotted wearing a formal outfit, complemented by a brooch and a Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph watch.

The statue, which was unveiled exclusively at the London venue, will be transported to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Interestingly, Charan’s pet dog Rhyme will become the first Indian celebrity pet to be immortalized in wax, and only the second overall, after Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the movie Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama tells the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician.

Charan plays dual roles, both father and son, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is set to star in the lead role of Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The upcoming sports drama, set against a village backdrop, revolves around a cricketer and his journey to triumph. The film is slated for release on March 27, 2026.

The actor has already adopted a different style for his new venture, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. Apart from them, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma will also be seen in key roles.

ALSO READ: Jack Ending Explained: Here’s how Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s spy comedy actioner ends; does Pablo Neruda save the day?