Bhool Chuk Maaf vs PVR Inox, who will face defeat? Know Bombay HC’s verdict on Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s film

The Bombay High Court on May 9, 2025, issued an interim order restraining Maddock Films from releasing Bhool Chuk Maaf starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi on any digital platform, including OTT, until the expiration of an eight-week holdback period following its theatrical release. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, this decision came in favor of PVR Inox Limited, which approached the court after Maddock Films suddenly cancelled the film’s theatrical release just a day before its scheduled debut on May 9, opting instead for a direct OTT drop on May 16.



The courtroom drama began when Maddock Films informed PVR Inox of its intent to revoke their agreement, citing vague “national security concerns.” The production house planned to release the film on Amazon Prime Video, owned by one of the defendants. However, PVR Inox pushed back, highlighting a binding agreement signed on May 6, 2025, which clearly stipulated a theatrical release followed by an exclusive eight-week window before any digital launch.

PVR’s legal counsel, Dinyar Madon, argued that Maddock's justification lacked official backing. The claim of “national security” was not supported by any formal government directive or circular, and the only cited cinema closure, in Jodhpur, was irrelevant since the film was not scheduled to play there. In contrast, all 31 PVR theatres in Delhi had already begun promotions and registered healthy advance bookings, countering the narrative of widespread disruption.



Justice Arif S Doctor observed that Maddock’s decision appeared to be financially motivated rather than security-driven. He stated that a mere change in economic strategy or perceived benefit could not justify walking away from a binding agreement, especially in the absence of a force majeure clause. The court emphasized that such last-minute cancellations risk damaging the operational and reputational interests of exhibitors like PVR Inox, who had already invested in promotions and infrastructure in anticipation of the release.



While Maddock Films argued that, as copyright holders, they retained the right to choose the release format, the judge clarified that ownership rights could not override the obligations of a concluded contract. Additionally, the court dismissed the defense that PVR, by seeking damages, had given up its right to an injunction. Under Section 42 of the Specific Relief Act, the court affirmed, a party can pursue injunctive relief even while seeking compensation.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on June 16, 2025. Until then, Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, cannot be released on any OTT or non-theatrical platform in India.

