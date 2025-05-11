Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in Varun Dhawan led Badlapur was not written? ‘mujhe kuch idea nahi tha’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for turning even the smallest roles into unforgettable performances—and his chilling portrayal in Badlapur is no exception. But what many may not know is that his character, Liak, was barely written when he joined the project.



In a recent conversation with RavanSpeaks, Nawaz revealed that his role wasn’t completely fleshed out in the original script. There was no set arc, no detailed backstory—just a basic idea. He was told the film explored two contrasting journeys: one of a good man turning bad, and the other of a bad man discovering some shred of goodness. That was all he had to go on.



Despite such a minimal brief, Nawaz crafted one of the most layered and haunting characters in the film. He attributed much of this creative freedom to director Sriram Raghavan, whom he described as someone constantly working through drafts, tearing them up, and rewriting them as new ideas came to him. The actor praised Raghavan’s unpredictability and dedication, noting that the director always kept the team creatively engaged.



Nawaz also highlighted the team’s synergy as a driving force behind the film’s success. Producer Dinesh Vijan, according to him, wasn’t just funding the project—he was emotionally invested and daring in how he chose to present the film. From the director to the producer to the entire crew, everyone brought their creative A-game to the table, and that passion translated onto the screen.



Interestingly, Sriram Raghavan initially had different plans for the casting. In a separate interview, the filmmaker revealed he originally envisioned Nawaz alongside the late Irrfan Khan. However, after some detours and suggestions from Vijan, the role ultimately went to Varun Dhawan, who surprised many with his intense transformation.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to showcase his versatility with a series of compelling roles. In 2024, he starred in Rautu Ka Raaz, a mystery film where he played Inspector Deepak Singh Negi, a PTSD-afflicted officer unraveling a complex case in a hill station setting.



In 2025, Siddiqui took on the lead role in Costao, portraying a 1990s Goa customs officer who sacrifices everything to dismantle a major gold smuggling operation.

