BLACKPINK’s Lisa Met Gala outfit sparks wild reaction from Jimmy Kimmel over Rosa Parks debate: 'It doesn’t...'

The 2025 Met Gala was a showstopper, especially with the star power of K-pop idols lighting up the red carpet. But while the praise poured in, one moment stole the spotlight for all the wrong reasons—BLACKPINK’s Lisa found herself at the center of a viral debate over her outfit.

Advertisement

The BLACKPINK member and The White Lotus actress made a bold debut at the 2025 Met Gala in a sparkly black Louis Vuitton blazer paired with a sheer mesh bodysuit embroidered with lace faces. But the internet quickly zeroed in on one specific detail: an embroidered face near her crotch area, which some speculated was that of civil rights icon Rosa Parks.

Now, Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, came forward and voiced his opinion on the matter. As a friend and supporter of Lisa, he shared that he didn’t believe the image was Rosa Parks, saying it didn’t look like her to him. "It doesn’t look like Rosa Parks to me." His comment helped ease tensions and reflected what many fans already believed.

BLACKPINK's Lisa didn’t comment publicly, likely because she knew the truth. Soon after, a representative for the designer confirmed that the faces featured in the embroidery were not Rosa Parks or any known historical figures. The designs were inspired by artist Henry Taylor’s neighbors and everyday people from his life.

Advertisement

Though some critics had called the outfit insensitive, especially given this year’s Met Gala theme, “The role of sartorial style in forming Black identities,” the designer’s clarification and Jimmy Kimmel’s statement seemed to cool the firestorm.

As BLACKPINK's Lisa continues her rise with her solo album Alter Ego and her role in The White Lotus Season 3, this Met Gala moment serves as a reminder of how quickly fashion can spark conversation—and how a few words from the right voice, like Jimmy Kimmel's, can add fuel to the fire.

Speaking about Lisa and BLACKPINK's future, it’s confirmed that Lisa will reunite with her group for BLACKPINK’s 2025 world tour. The four members—Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa—are all set to take the stage together again and reconnect with their beloved BLINKs.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s controversial Met Gala lingerie look gets MAJOR update from designer; was it Rosa Parks?