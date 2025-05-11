Cannes Film Festival: 7 Movies Most Likely to Rule the Event, From Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning to Scarlett Johansson's Eleanor the Great

From Tom Cruise’s 8th Mission: Impossible film to Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s dark comedy, Die, My Love. This year’s Cannes Film Festival has an interesting line-up, offering a blend of unique genres. Many Hollywood A-list celebrities are set to attend the premiere of their respective films.

We have curated a list of projects that have already created hype and will likely take over the festival’s chatter. Check out the complete list here:

Die My Love

Call it a dark comedy or psychological thriller, either way, the bizarre plot and the amazing star cast make it a must-watch! From beloved Scottish director Lynne Ramsay, the film takes place in a remote, forgotten rural area and follows a struggling mother.

She tries to maintain her sanity as he “battles with psychosis,” as per the official synopsis. The cast includes Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek.

The Phoenician Scheme

Remember the Wes Anderson trend that took the internet by storm? Soon, there will be another project for neizens to refer to. The director is known for his unique style of filmmaking, including symmetry, flat compositions, specific color palettes and much more.

Therefore, this movie is one of the most anticipated releases. The story follows a wealthy businessman (Benicio Del Toro) with many enemies. He enlists his estranged daughter and Norwegian tutor on an important mission.

Eleanor the Great

This movie will mark the directorial debut of none other than Scarlett Johansson. Oscar-nominated June Squibb plays a retiree who relocates to New York following the death of her roommate and best friend for a fresh start.

“Making new friends at ninety proves difficult. Longing for connection, she befriends a 19-year-old student,” says the synopsis.

Vie Privée

Vie Privée from French filmmaker Rebecca Zlotowski will revolve around psychiatrist Lilian Steiner’s life. The renowned medical practitioner “mounts a private investigation into the death of one of her patients, whom she is convinced has been murdered,” as per the synopsis.

Eddington

This Western action movie is set to bring two legendary actors on one screen: Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix. The movie’s star-studded cast also includes Oscar winner Emma Stone and Austin Butler. Set in the spring of 2020, the film follows the rivalry between a small-town sheriff and the mayor.

“Neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico,” says the synopsis.

Highest 2 Lowest

Expect the unexpected in Spike Lee’s retelling of the 1963 classic High and Low. The film is produced by A24, which is a double jackpot for movie lovers. The cherry on top is its star-studded cast, which includes Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, and many others.

A music mogul is targeted with a ransom plot, putting him in a life-or-death situation. The modern reinterpretation will play out on the mean streets of modern-day New York City.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning

Last but definitely not least! Tom Cruise comes back for the 8th time with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. The movie is easily one of the most hotly anticipated releases at Cannes.