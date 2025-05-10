EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: When Sargun Mehta revealed 'phenomenon' Diljit Dosanjh's secret to success

Sargun Mehta, a prominent name in the Television industry, carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience with her stint in Punjabi films too. The actress became a star in the Punjabi entertainment industry and continues to shine because of her talent. In 2022, Sargun even worked with Diljit Dosanjh in a film titled Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. Exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Sargun recalled her working experience with him and revealed his secret to success.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey had graced Pinkvilla's show Behind the Success. During this, a special segment was conducted where Ravi and Sargun were shown pictures, and they had to share their memory. After a picture with Diljit Dosanjh was shown, Sargun recalled working with him in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. Speaking about the picture, she said that it was a still from the movie's song. Sargun admitted that Dijit is a "phenomenon".

Reflecting on Diljit's success, Sargun shared how Diljit Dosanjh has "Sabar and Shukr" (Patience and Gratefulness). She continued, "He has been working for so many years. For so many years! He has done every kind of music."

Watch Sargun Mehta's comment on Diljit Dosanjh here-

Sargun Mehta revealed Diljit's secret to success, and said, "Back then also I think he was the same, talked less and worked more. He is one of those people who talks really less and works more. His vision board was absolutely correct."

Speaking about the phenomenon that he has become globally, Sargun shared, "This was on his checklist for a very long. This had to happen for him."

Lately, Diljit Dosanjh has been in the news as he made history with his debut appearance at the Met Gala 2025. He grabbed the attention of every person present at the event with his well-executed attire and look. And after these pictures were out on social media, Diljit received immense appreciation for his royal appearance at the Met Gala.

While his music, acting and sense of humor were already a talk of the town, Diljit has now proven to be a Fashion Icon, and there are no second thoughts about it.

