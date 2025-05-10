SKY Castle star Kim Bora divorces The Grotesque Mansion director husband Jo Ba Reun within 1 year of marriage

Kim Bo Ra recently parted ways with her husband, director Jo Ba Reun, as reported by K-media OSEN on May 10. The actress' agency, Noon Company, confirmed the development on the same day. The split came as a shock to fans as it took place within a year of their marriage. The couple was reported to be in love for a long time before tying the knot. However, their short-lived marriage proves not every sweet romance story has a happy ending.

The divorce settlement between Kim Bo Ra and Jo Ba Reun was already completed, as per a representative of Noon Company. The agency staff stated, "After careful consideration and plenty of discussion, Kim Bo Ra [and her husband] proceeded with an amicable divorce by mutual agreement, and recently, all proceedings were completed." They also asked the media personnel they shared the information with to report the issue with honesty, upholding the celebrities' public image.

“We entreat you to refrain from groundless speculation, sensational reporting, and the spreading of false information regarding this matter,” they said. Kim Bo Ra and Jo Ba Reun met as an actor and director on the set of the 2021 film The Grotesque Mansion and developed romantic feelings for each other. After dating for three years, they got married in June of last year. However, a month before their first anniversary, they got divorced. According to reports, the reason for the divorce was said to be their personality differences.

Kim Bo Ra began her acting career as a child in 2005 and successfully transitioned into lead roles as she matured. Her notable performances include SKY Castle, which aired from 2018 to 2019, as well as more recent dramas like Like Flowers in Sand, which was broadcast from 2023 to 2024, and Black Out in 2024. Additionally, she appeared in Touch in 2020 and showcased her versatility in the horror mystery film The Ghost Station, released in 2022.

Meanwhile, Director Jo Ba Reun has an impressive background in filmmaking, having directed several short films, including Vibration in 2016 and SURA: The Emperor's Banquet in 2014. He has also made a mark in the action film genre with Gang in 2019 and Slate in 2020. More recently, he ventured back into horror with The Ghost Train in 2024.

