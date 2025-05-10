Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon hints at warm future; check out beach day PIC with niece and nephew making fans go 'DADDY'

Squid Game's actor Wi Ha Joon has once again sent the internet into a collective meltdown—this time, not for his killer moves on screen, but for his soft, heart-melting moments off it.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a casual photo dump that had everything: gym-core selfies, a moody night jog, and the ultimate scene-stealer—a sweet moment with his niece and nephew at the beach. In the first slide, he kicks things off with a sleek mirror selfie, flexing both fashion and physique. But it’s the second photo that has fans losing it: Wi Ha Joon, facing the ocean with the kids by his side, capturing a tender, almost cinematic vibe that screams "soft launch into fatherhood."

Wi Ha Joon kept it minimal with the caption “daily,” but fans clearly got the message loud and clear. The post racked up over 377,000 likes and counting in no time, with comments flooding in like, “Awww, so cute with your niece on the beach,” and “The cutest smile ever!”

One superfan even went the extra mile and broke down each slide like a storyline: “Morning gym, beach time with the kiddos, afternoon hang, evening concert, and a night jog—Wi Ha Joon literally living the dream.”

Rounding out the dump was a short video of him jogging at night, giving fans the final push to call it: this man is exuding 'dad material' in every frame.

Warm beach vibes, adorable uncle moments, and a major comeback on screen? Wi Ha Joon is winning—both in real life and in the Squid Game arena.

And if that wasn’t enough to keep fans buzzing, Squid Game Season 3 is officially on the way.

Netflix recently unveiled the official poster and teaser for Squid Game Season 3, confirming Wi Ha Joon’s reunion with protagonists Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun. The upcoming season will feature a powerhouse lineup including Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, Lee Byung Hun, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Jun Hee, Park Gyu Young, and more in key roles.

Mark your calendars: the high-stakes thriller returns globally on June 27, 2025. While Squid Game Season 1 delivered nine episodes and Season 2 offered seven, Season 3 is reportedly wrapping up with a tight six, possibly saving the best for last.

