BTS' Jin announces Echo fan meet Hi-Seokjin event in New York: Date, location, how to participate, and more

Jin from BTS is ready to hang out with ARMY in New York for an exclusive event celebrating his second solo album, Echo! Fans will get a chance for a special hi-touch with Jin and check out a cool Fan Space just for ARMY. It’s going to be an unforgettable time with Jin, so don’t miss it!

For ARMY in or heading to New York this May 2025, here’s the scoop! There’s a chance to meet the one and only Worldwide Handsome himself! Don’t miss this incredible opportunity!

Special Fan Event: 'Hi-Seokjin' in New York

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025 (Exact time not yet announced)

Location: New York, New York (Details will be shared with raffle winners)

Raffle Information

To enter the raffle for a chance to attend the event, fans need to purchase at least one copy of Echo from the Weverse US Shop during the event period. A limited number of winners who don’t make a purchase will also be selected.

Raffle Period

Starts: Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:00 PM (PDT)

Ends: Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM (PDT)

Number of Winners

1,000 fans will be selected through the raffle

Winner Announcement

Winners will be announced on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 6:00 PM (PDT)

Alongside the fan event, BTS' Jin is gearing up for his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. Kicking off with two shows in South Korea at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium on June 28 and 29, the tour will hit nine cities worldwide, with two performances in each city. Fans around the globe will have the chance to see Jin’s incredible stage presence and powerful performances in person.

Before the tour, a highlight medley featuring tracks from Echo will drop on May 11. The music video poster for the lead track will follow on May 12, with a teaser arriving the next day. The official music video will be released on May 16 at midnight EST.

Echo will include seven tracks that showcase Jin’s impressive vocal range and musical versatility, offering bold, adventurous themes. Fans can look forward to an album that captures universal emotions and experiences through Jin’s unique and captivating lens.