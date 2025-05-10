'History maker Jungkook': BTS member spends over 100 weeks on Spotify Global Artists chart, becoming first K-pop star to do so

BTS' Jungkook reached another milestone by becoming the first and only K-pop solo artist to spend 102 weeks on the Spotify Global Artists Chart. He proved once again that his influence remains strong, even while he is enlisted in the military. Fans have flocked to social media to express their love for the beloved artist following the release of this week's chart by Spotify. Jungkook also showed a positive rise in the artist, song and album lists of the music streaming platform.

As per Spotify's May 8 Global Artists Chart, Jungkook has moved up four places from his last week's ranking, taking the 179th spot. His group BTS stays untouchable among K-pop groups ranking 61 and spending 186 weeks on the chart. The boy band and its golden maknae presented another example of their global dominance through this. Jungkook's highest peak on the chart remains at No. 4. Impressively, the artist released just one solo album, Golden, back in November 2023 and is still basking in its success.

Fans called him "HISTORY MAKER JUNGKOOK" and shared their congratulatory wishes for the artist on social media. Golden currently ranks 58 among all the albums of all artists around the globe in the Spotify Global Weekly Top Albums Chart. It climbed up three spots from its last week's position and is currently spending its 79th week on the list. Lying four places above Golden is BTS' 2022 album Proof. The song that catapulted Jungkook's popularity to new heights of fans was Seven (featuring Latto).

As per the latest Spotify-released information, Seven is the 83rd most-streamed song this week on the music streaming platform. The track was played as many as 11,738,493 times on Spotify, which is impressively 247,591 times more than last week's streams. Although Jimin ranks higher than Jungkook in all three charts, no K-pop soloist has been able to surpass the latter as the longest-charting artist on the lists, making his achievement unique and worth celebrating.

Overall, among all K-pop acts, Jungkook remains unparalleled as the only soloist to feature among the top 5 longest-charting artists on Spotify. Standing at No. 5, he follows BTS, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK and TWICE in the list.

