Janhvi Kapoor REPEATS her Rs 64,958 white birthday maxi dress for a meeting in Mumbai with no makeup look

Janhvi Kapoor, with her impeccable fashion sense, always has us wrapped around her fingers. When it comes to her wardrobe choices, it’s clear she dresses perfectly for every occasion. For her everyday looks, she effortlessly blends style and comfort.

On Friday evening (May 9), the actress stepped out in a stunning white maxi dress. But wait, this isn’t the first time she’s worn it! She had previously donned the same outfit on her birthday, and we couldn’t wait to see how she styled it this time. So, let’s take a look!

Janhvi Kapoor once again stole our hearts with her cheerful smile, dressed in a simple yet mesmerizing white crochet-knit maxi dress worth Rs 64,958. The Maje Paris dress featured a full-length, sleeveless design, giving it a modern and elegant look. The delicate lace paneling added the perfect touch of summery vibes. Its fitted bodice gracefully cinched at the waist, flowing down into a full flare that extended to her feet, making it an ideal choice for summer evenings.

Just like the actress, if you're looking to feel both relaxed and elegant, this white maxi dress is exactly what you need. It’s versatile and can be worn for various occasions, just switch up the styling to suit the vibe.

Speaking of the Bawaal actress, she chose to keep her appearance low-key, opting not to wear any accessories. Her long, shiny, voluminous tresses were styled in a simple middle partition and left open.

As for her beauty look, she embraced a no-makeup aesthetic, allowing her natural, radiant skin to shine through. Her flawless glow proves she doesn’t need makeup to look stunning, and honestly, who doesn’t dream of having skin like hers? Complementing her relaxed vibe, she finished the look with a pair of flat footwear, just like she did last time.

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion has never disappointed us. Even in her everyday style, she’s serving major fashion inspiration. Her latest appearance stands as a proud example of repeating an outfit with grace, flaunting her natural beauty, and leaving us all mesmerized. Take notes and style cues!

