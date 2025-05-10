Who was Vikram Gaikwad? Know everything about Dangal and Sanju’s national-award-winning makeup artist as he passes away at 65

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

The Indian film industry has lost one of its most celebrated behind-the-scenes artists. Vikram Gaikwad, a legendary makeup artist who worked across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema, passed away in Mumbai on May 10, 2025. He was 65.

Known for his exceptional ability to transform actors into powerful characters, Vikram Gaikwad's work often played a crucial role in shaping the visual storytelling of some of Indian cinema’s most iconic films. From Dangal and PK to Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gaikwad’s artistry brought both fictional and real-life characters to life on screen with remarkable realism.

His death was confirmed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who paid tribute to Gaikwad on social media. Calling him “a magician who brought characters to life on the silver screen,” Shinde said that Gaikwad’s passing is “an irreparable loss to the world of cinema and art.” The veteran artist’s final rites were scheduled to take place at 4:30 PM on the same day at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar, Mumbai. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.



Vikram Gaikwad’s journey in cinema began with the critically acclaimed film Sardar. Over the years, he went on to win the National Film Award for Best Makeup Artist seven times—an impressive feat that reflects his consistent excellence and dedication to the craft. His signature style involved blending historical accuracy with artistic finesse, especially in period dramas and biopics.



In Hindi cinema, his contributions spanned several popular and critically acclaimed films. These included Panipat, Bell Bottom, Blackmail, Super 30, Kedarnath, Thugs of Hindostan, Omkara, Delhi-6, 3 Idiots, Kaminey, Ishqiya, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Each project stood out for the makeup work that subtly yet powerfully helped define the characters.



He was equally revered in Marathi cinema, where he worked on historical dramas like Balgandharva, Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, Lokmanya, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Fatteshikast, Pawankhind, and Sher Shivraj. His work also extended to theater, most notably in the iconic play Janata Raja, which depicted the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vikram Gaikwad’s passing marks the end of an era. He was not just a makeup artist but a silent storyteller, helping audiences believe in the characters and worlds created on screen.

