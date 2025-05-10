Battleground: Did you know Abhishek Malhan was the richest leader on the show? Check his net worth

Battleground, the hit web reality show, came to an end today, May 10, 2025. Four popular celebrities, such as Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, Rajat Dalal and Neeraj Goyat, were seen as the gang leaders on this show. Neeraj had replaced Asim Riaz. While all our prominent names, one among these gang leaders was the richest of them all. Abhishek Malhan was the richest leader on Battleground.

Advertisement

According to Jagran India, Abhishek Malhan was the richest leader on the fitness reality show, Battleground. As per the report, the popular YouTuber, who is famous by the name of Fukra Insaan, has a net worth of Rs 98 crore. Yes, Abhishek is a famous social media creator who has a massive fan base.

His videos, based on fresh ideas, often receive immense love from the audience. Abhishek became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He emerged as the first runner-up of the controversial reality show.

On Battleground, Abhishek was the leader of the Delhi Dominators. After the grand finale, Abhishek's gang members Rounak Gulia and Nisha Mishra emerged as the winners of the show. Abhishek shared a post congratulating the two for their victory. He shared a picture with them and the trophy and praised the winners.

Abhishek wrote, "Congratulations to these 2 super Girls @rounak_wrestler and @nisha_optimist, who made sure Delhi dominators actually dominated Battleground season 1. Is baar seedha 2 Trophy ek saath. Let’s goo panda gang."

Advertisement

Take a look at Abhishek Malhan's post here-

Battleground was an interesting reality show based on fitness. The show gained popularity for its intense competition and difficult challenges. However, it made headlines because of its controversies as well. It was Rubina Dilaik and Asim Riaz's massive showdown that grabbed the attention of the audience. After Rubina and Asim's fight, Asim was reportedly ousted from the show.

After Asim's dramatic exit, Neeraj Goyat was roped in to lead his team. Four teams—Rajat Dalal's Haryana Bulls, Rubina Dilaik's Mumbai Strikers, Abhishek Malhan's Delhi Dominators, and Neeraj Goyat's UP Dabangg—competed against each other. The show premiered on Amazon MX Player on April 5 and concluded on May 10 after four weeks.

ALSO READ: Battleground Winners ANNOUNCED: Abhishek Malhan, Rubina Dilaik, Rajat Dalal or Neeraj Goyat, here's which team won