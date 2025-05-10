Loved Digvijay Singh in The Royals? Here’s a look at Vihaan Samat’s journey from Mismatched to Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar’s show

Bollywood actor Vihaan Samat has truly come a long way in just a few years. Known for his versatility and impeccable acting skills, he never failed to impress audiences with his performances. From his series Mismatched to his recent show The Royals, in the role of Digvijay Singh, the actor has proved his talent and how! Today, let’s take a look at his inspiring journey in the industry.

Vihaan Samat is making headlines for all the right reasons. His recent release, The Royals, featured him as a more mature, responsible, and uptight character, a stark contrast to his previous portrayal as a carefree party boy. His performance has been widely praised by the audience, showcasing his growth as an actor.

The actor made his acting debut in a supporting role in the feature film Worth, alongside Michael Keaton. He then went on to star in Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s famous series Mismatched in the role of Harsh Agarwal. Though he played a supporting role in the show, Vihaan put in his best effort which was clearly visible. His American accent in the show is a cherry on top.

Finally, Vihaan Samat got to play the lead role in the Netflix series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. His role was that of an anxiety-stricken young man navigating the complexities of love in the millennial world. His casting came as a surprise to many, however, the actor’s performance won over audiences. Many praised his ability to pull off the role of Ray in such a beautiful manner.

In 2024, Vihaan Samat was seen opposite Ananya Panday in the Amazon Prime Video comedy series Call Me Bae. On the show, he played a rich, carefree brat and the boyfriend of Ananya’s character. His performance was widely appreciated for its impeccable execution. Apart from this, he was also seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller CTRL, where Vihaan’s versatility was truly seen.

His recent release, The Royals, has added yet another top show to his growing list of impressive roles. The series also stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny, and more. Debuted on Netflix on May 9, 2025, Vihaan’s performance has left us excited to see more of his talent unfold.

We can’t wait to see what he brings next to the screen.

