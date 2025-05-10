Mother’s Day 2025 POLL: Which Bollywood onscreen mom mirrors yours? VOTE

May 11, 2025, marks the special occasion of Mother's Day. Bollywood movies have shown various mom characters that have relatable traits which could be found in your own mothers. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow fans to choose the onscreen character that mirrors their own mom the most. Check out the options below and vote.

Advertisement

Which Bollywood onscreen mom mirrors yours? Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow you to choose the onscreen mother that mirrors your own the most. Sridevi in English Vinglish Farida Jalal in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Reema Lagoo in Hum Saath - Saath Hain Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

1. Sridevi in English Vinglish

In English Vinglish, Sridevi played the role of Shashi, a homemaker who was mocked by her husband and daughter for not knowing English. However, in an inspiring journey, she learned the language and rediscovered herself.

2. Farida Jalal in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Farida Jalal portrayed Kajol’s mother, Lajwanti, in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She was her daughter’s friend who understood all her problems. Theirs was a heartwarming relationship in which they always supported each other.

3. Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji displayed the strength and protectiveness of a mother in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She played a woman living in Norway whose children were taken away by the authorities. However, she didn't give up and fought to get their custody.

4. Reema Lagoo in Hum Saath - Saath Hain

Hum Saath - Saath Hain is one of Reema Lagoo’s most memorable roles. Mamta was the ideal mother who loved all her children equally, including her stepson. She showcased different emotions and held the entire family together.

Advertisement

5. Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Jaya Bachchan’s Nandini in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a mom with sixth sense. She could always sense when her son was near. Her love was unconditional, and she touched many hearts. The actress certainly left the audience in tears through her portrayal.

Pinkvilla wishes all the moms out there a very happy Mother’s Day!

ALSO READ: POLL: What should Alia Bhatt wear for Cannes Film Festival debut? VOTE as actress shares her excitement