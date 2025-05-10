Will BTS have concert in India soon? HYBE's plans for Mumbai office raise hopes for SEVENTEEN and more celebs' shows

BTS has been a dream come true for desi ARMYs, and the possibility of a concert in India has been a long-standing wish. Recent developments, however, suggest that this dream might be closer to reality.

As per Yonhap News, BTS' company, HYBE, is reportedly planning to open an office in Mumbai, marking a significant step in expanding its presence in India. HYBE's representative has said market research is ongoing. This move could pave the way not only for BTS but also for other K-pop idols to perform in India.

Though there hasn’t been an official confirmation, reports from May 9, 2025, indicate that HYBE is pushing ahead with the establishment of a Mumbai office. This expansion would be a major milestone for the company, bringing its global reach to a new, rapidly growing market.

India’s potential as a hub for international entertainment is hard to ignore, especially given its young and digitally connected population, making it a prime location for K-pop’s continued growth.

India’s entertainment industry is experiencing a massive surge. With projections suggesting it will grow to INR 3.45 trillion (about 56 trillion KRW) by 2028, HYBE’s interest in entering this market makes perfect sense.

The country already contributes significantly to BTS' streaming numbers, and the expansion into India would allow HYBE to tap into this large, enthusiastic audience.

The real question, however, is whether this move could finally bring BTS to Indian stages. With the success of global acts like Coldplay, who performed in India during their Music of the Spheres tour, the demand for international concerts in the country has been proven.

BTS, with its massive global following, is a natural fit for the Indian market. If HYBE’s plans materialize, the dream of a BTS concert in India may soon become a reality.

Beyond BTS, HYBE’s plans could open the door for other K-pop groups to perform in India. If the Mumbai office becomes a reality, groups like SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and GOT7 might also see India as a viable destination for their tours. However, the success of this expansion will depend on how the Indian market responds to the growing K-pop wave.

The rising popularity of K-pop in India is already evident, with collaborations like Jackson Wang from GOT7 working with Indian artists such as Diljit Dosanjh. During live sessions on platforms like Weverse, Indian fans have frequently requested a concert in India, and the positive responses from BTS have only fueled hopes for a future show in the country.

With BTS set to reunite in 2025 and a world tour expected in 2026, the timing could be perfect for a performance in India. If HYBE’s office in Mumbai becomes a reality, the chances of BTS performing in India could be higher than ever.

HYBE’s expansion into India represents a promising opportunity for both the entertainment industry and K-pop’s future in the region. With the market growing rapidly, India is on track to become a significant player in the global entertainment scene.

If HYBE sets up an office in Mumbai, Indian ARMYs won’t just have to send love from their screens—they’ll be able to attend concerts, sing, laugh, and say "Borahae" (I Purple You) in person.

