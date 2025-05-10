When Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt had to use the men’s loo in Berlin and the reason will leave you in splits

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are two of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. They have delivered numerous hit films and have carved special places in our hearts. The duo has also consistently showcased their strong bond, defying netizens' speculations about their friendship. From cheering each other on social media to celebrating one another’s successes, they consistently serve major friendship goals. Let’s take a look back at the time when Deepika hilariously revealed that she and Alia had to use the men’s restroom in Berlin. She shared that they faced a long queue outside the women’s restroom during a Coldplay concert, which led to a spontaneous decision.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt appeared on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 and made some surprising revelations. The Singham Again actress recalled the time when she and Alia attended the Coldplay concert and spent quality time together. She mentioned that the outing was completely unplanned but turned into a memorable night.

Talking about using the men’s restroom, Deepika shared that there was a “not-so-popular” song playing at the concert in Berlin, and they seized the moment to make a quick restroom run.

The Fighter actress added, “Alia and I ran to the bathroom, and there was this long queue outside the women’s loo, it was packed. So we just ran into the men’s loo. There were like five men, we pushed them, went into the men’s loo, finished, and came out.”

Karan Johar couldn’t hold back and chimed in, saying, “It’s all okay” as they were in Europe. Alia Bhatt further added that she saw a completely different side of Deepika Padukone that day. She shared that she had always seen her as “very poised and proper” before the concert.

Advertisement

She also mentioned that Deepika wanted to have French fries while entering the stadium for the concert. This left the Love & War actress surprised, wondering how Deepika managed to stay so fit despite indulging. The funny part? She ended up joining her in the cheat meal!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli take Shah Rukh Khan route as they arrive in Mumbai; find out how