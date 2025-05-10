Kim Soo Hyun’s fans sue over 100 defamers amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: 'It is our responsibility...'

Kim Soo Hyun has been facing intense public scrutiny over allegations of dating an underage Kim Sae Ron. The controversy impacted his career, with his upcoming projects, such as Knock Off, being postponed, and several brands he was partnered with suing him for damaging their image due to his current situation. However, amid the backlash, his fan union stood by him, taking action against those defaming him, as reported by K-media outlet Sports Khan.

Previously, on April 22, Kim Soo Hyun's fan union announced their decision to file a formal complaint against individuals spreading malicious comments regarding him. The union includes some of the biggest domestic fan clubs of the actor—Daum Cafe Eucaris and DC Inside’s Kim Soo Hyun Gallery. On May 9, the fan union was informed of the latest update to the case through the release of an official statement. As per the notice, on April 30, they reported more than 100 online defamers of the actor to the Seongbuk Police Station.

The charge levied against the individuals was in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation). According to the fan union's legal representative, the commenters have "stated false facts, such as confirming that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron as a minor, committing a crime against the deceased, or having a sexual addiction to minors." Attorney Yang Tae Young from Siwoo Law Firm is representing the prosecution in the case.

The fandom stated through their lawyer that they would take decisive legal action regarding the issue, explaining that in cases of insult, it was a private complaint, making third-party accusations impossible, whereas defamation was a non-punishable crime without a complaint, allowing for third-party accusations. The fan union reiterated their unwavering resolve to stand by the Queen of Tears actor in his tough time.

According to them, Kim Soo Hyun had made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and it was their duty to trust and support him unconditionally. "Kim Soo Hyun has been doing his best for many years and we believe it is our responsibility to protect and honor the rights of such an actor," they said.

