The Royals Twitter Review: Check these 6 tweets before watching Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's rom-com on Netflix

The Royals, now streaming on Netflix, is drawing mixed reactions online. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, the show blends royalty with romance in a contemporary setting. Set against lavish palaces and modern offices, the story brings together a brooding prince and a fiercely independent CEO. Released on May 9, 2025, the show is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.



In The Royals, Ishaan Khatter plays Prince Aviraaj Singh, a young royal trying to find meaning beyond tradition. Bhumi Pednekar portrays Sophia Shekhar, a no-nonsense businesswoman whose company partners with the prince’s family. Their worlds collide, egos clash, but eventually, love finds its way in. Fans on social media have been buzzing with reactions ever since the premiere.



One fan shared their love for the soundtrack, writing, “The music was so good in The Royals and I’m absolutely obsessed with this sequence, song choice—uff, my favorite!” The comment reflects the general praise for the show’s score, which many felt elevated key moments throughout the series.

Another viewer was clearly impressed by Ishaan’s performance. “Ishaan Khatter is all kinds of unforgettable in The Royals. Brooding, bold, and beautifully human. He truly is Bollywood’s new-age heartthrob. Nora Fatehi is really rocking Bollywood!” the user wrote. Nora Fatehi, who appears in a cameo, also got her share of applause for adding glamor to the show.

However, not everyone was impressed. One tweet noted, “#TheRoyals: Had a lot of expectations but the ending and writing ruined it all. Watched only because of the royal aesthetics, because the show has nothing to give tbh… Chemistry worked, but at what cost?” The viewer criticized the show’s predictable arc and lack of depth despite the strong visuals and the leads’ chemistry.

There were lighter reactions too, like one fan saying, “My oh-so-serious husband is enjoying this. Ishaan Khatter, though, is fire.” The show seems to have gained viewers even among those who usually avoid romantic comedies.

Bhumi Pednekar also received her share of praise. “Bhumi Pednekar as Sophia is goals. Strong, independent, and stylish. The Royals nailed it,” a fan posted, clearly impressed by her portrayal. Another fan admired the show’s presentation, tweeting, “The Royals brings a fresh perspective to rom-coms. The setting, the costumes, the music—everything is on point.” The aesthetics, royal backdrop, and sleek styling have made the show a visual treat for many.

Pinkvilla’s review summed up the overall vibe: “The Royals delivers exactly what it promises; an easy-breezy, visually appealing rom-com that’s perfect for a low-effort binge. It’s not groundbreaking, and its clichéd plot and lack of depth keep it from soaring higher. Still, the charming performances, especially from Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, and its lighthearted vibe make it a pleasant escape.”



With just the right blend of elegance and emotion, The Royals is making a stylish splash, even if it hasn’t impressed everyone equally. Whether for the music, the lead pair’s chemistry, or the royal vibes, the show has found its way into online conversations.

