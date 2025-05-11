Is Miley Cyrus Beefing With Mom Tish? Flowers Singer Reveals Truth Amid Reunion With Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus broke her silence on the alleged feud with her mother, Tish! Earlier this week, the mom of five suddenly unfollowing Miley on Instagram, raising eyebrows. The Flowers hitmaker further fueled the rumor by hanging out with her estranged father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

On May 10, the Grammy winner took to social media to address the feud rumor with her mom and reconciliation with her dad. “I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

She admitted that though she and Billy Ray had “challenges” in the past, he’s still her family. In her thirties, Miley wants to prioritize her family over anything else.

“I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing,” she added, alluding to her new dynamic with her dad. She concluded the message with gratitude for the good health and love that flows within her family.

Miley’s confirmation came after Tish debunked the rumor, reacting to a comment under her post. The momager admitted that he had “no idea” how she unfollowed her daughter’s Instagram account, alleging that it was an accident.

“But it’s fixed now!” she assured. Tish added that she would never unfollow her daughter like that and claimed that they are as close as they’ve been. Tish also shares Brandi, 37, Trace, 36, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25, with ex Billy Ray.

Advertisement

As for the latter, he came out of his messy divorce from Firerose and seems to have found love in British actress Elizabeth Hurley. The duo went Instagram official last month with sweet and cozy snaps.

In an interview, Billy Ray revealed that Hurley reached out amid his tough divorce process and became a friend and a confidant. He admitted that it was all he needed at the time.

ALSO READ: Tish Cyrus Debunks Feud Rumors With Miley Cyrus; Says She Didn't Unfollow Her Daughter