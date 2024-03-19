THIS actor had to leave DDLJ because of his beard; later worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol led Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is one of the most memorable films of Bollywood. While the lead characters of the film became iconic, the rest of the characters also left a considerable amount of impact on people. It has been close to 30 years since the film's release but it continues to resonate with the audience to date. Remember the character Kuljeet Singh who was played by Parmeet Sethi? It was originally offered to Milind Gunaji.

Kuljeet Singh played by Parmeet Sethi was the man in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with whom Simran's marriage is arranged while she is in love with Raj. Who can forget the intense fight between Kuljeet and Raj towards the end of the film? The character of Kuljeet was earlier offered to Milind Gunaji who couldn't do it because of his beard.

In a recent conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, Milind revealed that he was busy with more films at that time and couldn't shave his beard which was one of the conditions for the role. "I was stuck in continuity for 2-3 other films and it was all back to back so I couldn’t shave. I had to say no to such a big director. I felt really bad. And later, that film became such a big hit. It’s still counted as one of the greats of all time.”

Further expressing his regret, the actor added that sometimes you can’t do anything but miss such opportunities. He also mentioned that “Every artiste faces these kind of things. You get these opportunities and you have to be on the lookout for such things."

Interestingly, Milind Gunaji and Shah Rukh Khan later worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas.

More about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The iconic musical romance film was released in 1995 and marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra. Upon release, Shah Rukh Khan became the romantic star of the nation as his character Raj became the dream boy of every girl. SRK and Kajol's chemistry received huge appreciation and later they went on to do several films together like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale.

Apart from SRK, Kajol, and Parmeet Sethi, the film also featured Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, Anupam Kher, and others in pivotal roles.

