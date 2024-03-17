WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan sways by the melodious voice of Ed Sheeran as latter sings Perfect during Mannat visit

Last night Indian fans were in for a treat to witness the eagerly-awaited musical concert of global music icon, Ed Sheeran. Several Bollywood celebrities also shared several pictures and videos of their delightful meeting. On the other hand, among others, the international musician also spent an evening at the superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat where they were joined by Farah Khan. Now, a while back, the Om Shanti Om director yet again treated fans with an exciting inside video.

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys Ed Sheeran's melodious voice

On Sunday, March 17, a while back, Farah Khan hopped onto her Instagram handle and dropped a delightful video. The filmmaker juxtaposed video Ed Sheeran’s video from Mannat visit a couple of days back with his grand musical concert in Mumbai. In the first video, the singing sensation can be seen crooning his super hit track, Perfect in his melodious voice complimented with his guitar while Shah Rukh Khan sitting beside him was visibly swayed to his tunes.

In another video, Ed Sheeran can be seen ruling the stage amidst a multitude of fans attending his grand concert.

Take a look:

Gauri Khan shared an inside video of Ed Sheeran from Mannat

It was just a couple of days back, that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and renowned interior designer Gauri Khan had also shared a couple of pictures and videos from Ed Sheeran’s visit to Mannat. The post featuring stunning pictures of Gauri with Ed also had a video of him singing his popular song Thinking Out Loud for everyone.

Advertisement

In the first picture, Gauri Khan was seen posing with the Shape Of You singer. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife looked stunning in a blue dress flaunting her mid-riff, while the singer looked dapper in a denim jacket from Aryan Khan’s brand. One of the pictures also featured Gauri posing with Farah Khan.

Sharing these pictures, the star's wife had written, “What a pleasure listening to you sing @teddysphotos!!! Thank u for spending the evening with us…”

Take a look:

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran came to India for the final stop of his record-breaking+-=÷x Tour that ended in the heart of Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16th, 2024, the night was a dream come true for many with spectacular visuals. From the singer’s vivacious energy to first-of-its-kind 360-degree circular, revolving stage and stadium-style setup ensured an unparalleled view for all the fans.