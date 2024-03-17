‘Even if Katrina Kaif was an astronaut, I would’ve fallen in love with her’: 5 things Vicky Kaushal expressed about his wife

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stand as one of Bollywood's most adored couples, captivating the hearts of fans with their genuine affection. Their public displays of admiration, love, and mutual respect never cease to charm. Once more in an interview, Vicky has bestowed an abundance of affection upon his beloved wife, offering insights into the intricacies of their relationship and marriage. Here, we delve into five heartfelt sentiments expressed by Vicky about Katrina:

1. Vicky Kaushal on marriage with Katrina Kaif making him a better person

In a recent interview with The Week Magazine, Vicky Kaushal was asked whether the marriage had made him a better person. In response, Vicky articulated that his union with Katrina stems from a connection at their very core. "I do not want to make her a better person and she does not want to make me a better person,” Vicky remarked. He emphasized that they both cherish the individuals they are and what excites them now is the journey of mutual growth they embark on together.

2. Vicky Kaushal on two diverse personalities getting together

In the course of the discussion, Vicky noted that although Katrina Kaif hails from a "completely different geography," their fundamental life principles align closely. He underscored their shared middle-class upbringing, emphasizing the importance of appreciating what they have and the efforts behind acquiring them. Vicky disclosed that during family gatherings, any difference is merely linguistic in nature.

Furthermore, he confessed to being pleasantly surprised upon interacting with Katrina. Vicky added, “I was a fanboy and admired her for a long time... even if she was an astronaut, I would have fallen in love with her.”

3. Vicky Kaushal on his and Katrina Kaif’s food choices

During the interview, Vicky disclosed that Katrina's preference for vegetarian cuisine surpasses his own. He humorously remarked that while she gravitates towards simpler fare and might rarely indulge in a dish like chhole bhature, he eagerly embraces such food. Vicky shared about his mother's delight in Katrina’s dietary habits. “All my life I have been trying to get these boys to eat tinde (apple gourd), beans and turai (ridge gourd) and now I have a daughter-in-law who eats these every day,” he quoted his mother. Vicky further added that Katrina loved pancakes.

4. Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif decorating their apartment

Vicky Kaushal shared that it was Katrina who took charge of crafting their home entirely. He expressed admiration, noting how beautifully she has adorned their living space. In a lighthearted remark, he confessed that if left to his own devices, he would be content with nothing more than a fan, a light, and a mattress.

5. Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif’s profession

Discussing their respective careers with the portal, Vicky acknowledged Katrina's extensive experience, recognizing her as a seasoned professional in the industry. Contrasting their backgrounds, he highlighted Katrina's journey of independence, juxtaposed with his own more sheltered upbringing. Vicky admired Katrina's resilience and determination, emphasizing her ability to carve her own path even in challenging circumstances where language might not have been her ally.

Vicky and Katrina enjoyed a period of courtship before sealing their love with a heartfelt commitment in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, held at the enchanting Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding served as a beautiful celebration, with the couple enveloped in the warmth of their close friends and family members.

