Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Doll designer recreates iconic outfits worn by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and internet is loving it

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was not just grand but a global affair. Several celebrities dressed in their best outfits showed up at the three-month-long festivities concluding with a larger-than-life reception ceremony on July 14, 2024. Now, a doll designer has relived those moments by dressing up his dolls and their resemblance is uncanny.

A Sri Lanka-based artist named Nigeshan took to his Instagram handle and shared several videos that featured some of the biggest A-listers look-book relived through his art. One of his first videos featured a recreation of bride Radhika Merchant’s wedding look followed by outfits of groom Anant Ambani and celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rekha.

Watch some of his top videos here:-

Several users took to his comment section and lauded this wonderful talent that Nigeshan has. One user wrote, “What a hard work!!!! Well done.” Another added, “Talent at the peak.” The third expressed, “Wow! A Doll of @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. This is Amazing. The Doll is Beautiful just like Ash Rai.” The fourth expressed, “I have no words to express how beautiful this is.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War which is yet to go on floors. Pinkvilla recently revealed that actors on board this project have opted for a profit-sharing revenue with SLB aiming for a non-theatrical revenue of over Rs 215 crores.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a 6-day event from July 12 2024 until July 30 2024 held simultaneously between Mumbai’s Antilia building and Jio Convention Center. Son of Asia’s richest man and businessman Mukesh Ambani, Anant married his high school lover Radhika Merchant who also comes from an affluent family.

Over several days, the wedding saw a sea of stars showing up. This list included John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Law Roach, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, James Rothschild, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Gianni Infantino, and Tony Blair among others. The Ambanis had recreated Varanasi for the wedding as a homage to the holy city of Kashi.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor recalls having 7 plates of cheesecake at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding; refused to share with Ananya Panday