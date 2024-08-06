THROWBACK: When Diljit Dosanjh had to buy private jet because of his own misleading Instagram story: ‘Itni beizzati ho gayi’

Diljit Dosanjh is living his life king-size, and his success isn’t an overnight phenomenon. The singer has been in showbiz for over two decades now and is finally getting global recognition. While he can afford several luxuries today, there was a time when Diljit was navigating his career in its early stages and found himself compelled to address a misunderstanding regarding a private jet.

While speaking to Film Companion, Diljit recalled an incident while shooting for a Punjabi film. There were no flights available to the location where the shoot was happening, so the producers provided him with a private jet. During his first flight, he posted an Instagram story with the jet in the background, which unexpectedly changed everything.

He said in Punjabi, “I was not good at English. I usually ask people around me whether my English is crooked. However (in this case) my English was right. ‘New beginning with a private jet’ - This is what I wrote.” When Diljit Dosanjh landed in Rajasthan for the shoot, he got the news that several media portals had publicized that he bought a private jet making the singer go “Lo Kallo Baat.”

Dosanjh revealed that within two days, the news spread so much that everyone was assured that he actually bought a plane. This made the singer wonder who should he confess this to because then there are chances people would think he did it for PR. The Soorma actor then asked the aircraft operator about the jet’s cost.

“He told me that it's not a big deal to take the aircraft. You have to spend money just once and whenever you want it, they will send it. So I was like, ‘Inna raula pae gaya, inni bezzati ho gayi’ I have to buy this in life”, the 40-year-old revealed with a laugh.

Diljit Dosanjh started his 2024 by starring in commercial megahit Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra and was last seen in the third part of his Punjabi film franchise Jatt & Juliet.

