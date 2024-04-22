THROWBACK: When Sanjay Dutt revealed his son Shahraan was Salman Khan’s 'fan'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently in Dubai for a karate match, and a video featuring him and Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan together has gone viral on social media. Salman and Sanjay have worked together before and also share a great off-screen bond.

Sanjay had even once revealed that his son, Shahraan was a fan of Salman. Let’s revisit that particular moment when the Khal Nayak actor made this revelation.

Sanjay Dutt once revealed that his son Shahraan was a fan of Salman Khan

A few years ago, Sanjay Dutt graced an episode of the show Entertainment Ki Raat season 2. During the episode, host Saumya Tandon posed a question to him, asking Dutt what his kids thought about his films.

In response, Sanjay Dutt shared, “Ek din mere bete ne mujhse pucha, bola ki, papa aap humesha gangster ki picture kyu karte ho” (One day, my son asked me, ‘Papa, why do you do films only about gangsters?).

He also disclosed, "Woh Salman ka fan hai, Ranveer Singh ka fan hai" (He is Salman's fan, he is Ranveer Singh's fan). On being asked whether his son was his fan or not, Sanjay Dutt playfully mentioned, "Nahi, mere fan kaha hai, ghar ki murgi hai na yaar" (No, not my fan, I am from home).

Salman Khan’s viral video with Shahraan Dutt in Dubai

Yesterday, fighter Shahzaib Rind took to his Instagram account and shared a video from the recent karate match in Dubai, where Salman Khan was present, accompanied by Shahraan Dutt.

In the video, Salman was seen conversing with Shahzaib Rind, appreciating him for his great fight. He also introduced Shahraan as Sanjay Dutt’s son. Salman and Shahraan shared huge smiles and posed for pictures with Shahzaib Rind and Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his film, Sikandar, presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The action entertainer is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is set to be a part of the Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle. He also has other exciting projects in his lineup.

