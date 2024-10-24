THROWBACK: When Twinkle Khanna joked about Akshay Kumar having ‘few extra inches’ than the Khans and left Karan Johar gagged

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has carved a unique path to stardom, often sparking comparisons with the three reigning Khans—Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman. Twinkle Khanna, on Karan Johar's show, was humorously asked what Akshay has that the Khans don't. With her trademark wit, she cheekily responded, "Some extra inches," leaving him gagged.

This happened during a memorable 2016 episode of Koffee With Karan, where Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna stole the spotlight with their playful banter. When host Karan Johar playfully asked Twinkle what Akshay has that the Khans don't, she delivered a witty response that left Akshay and Karan gasping for breath.

When Karan asked, "What does Akshay have that the Khans don't?" She immediately replied, "Some extra inches!" Her cheeky answer sparked riotous laughter, only to be followed by a lighthearted clarification—Twinkle had been referring to Akshay's large feet, not what the host had cheekily implied.

She jokingly added, “Don’t look at his cr*tch. I meant his feet. You always have your mind in other people’s cr*tches. It’s his feet size – 12.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna captured everyone's attention at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. In a viral clip, as they approached the red carpet, Akshay graciously urged Twinkle to step forward for her solo photo op with the waiting paparazzi. The best-selling author happily complied, and moments later, she invited him to join her. The couple shared radiant smiles, creating a memorable moment before leaving the scene together.

Take a look at the video below!

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of films ahead. Among them is Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur in prominent roles.

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Sky Force is set to hit theaters on Republic Day 2025, with the trailer expected to drop on Christmas (December 25). Apart from Sky Force, Akshay has several other films in the pipeline including Shankara, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the 5th instalment is scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.