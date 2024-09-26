Triptii Dimri calls Animal's Zoya 'brave and innocent'; reveals why she signed Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

Actress Triptii Dimri became a national crush after starring in the 2023 film, Animal. Triptii played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen girlfriend Zoya who reveals her real plan later in the second half. Despite a supporting role, the actress stole the limelight and earned fame after its release. Triptii recently called Zoya 'brave and innocent' and revealed why she signed Ranbir and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Animal.

During the latest India Today Conclave 2024, Triptii Dimri got candid about why she decided to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, Animal. Triptii admitted that the actress doesn't like staying in her comfort zone which she found while working on her films, Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022).

While the Bad Newz actress felt energized being on those sets, unlike her recent previous works, she found Animal "quite challenging". Triptii noted that it is important to sign films that push her as an actor.

"Every time I get a role, I feel like it's both scary and challenging. That's exactly how I felt when Sandeep sir explained Zoya's character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I’m always looking for roles that offer something different," Triptii said at the event.

In the same conclave, Triptii Dimri was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as her '3 AM friend'. Triptii mentioned Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal while suggesting that she is quite close to him.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2023, Triptii Dimri spoke about receiving recognition after the release of Animal last year. Describing it as a "beautiful feeling", Triptii shared that the Animal star got a lot of love from the audience and that she found it quite special to experience the acknowledgement. The actress continued that her phone kept ringing constantly back then and she had sleepless nights reading all the messages.

Triptii Dimri started her career with Poster Boys alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade in 2017. She then starred opposite Avinash Tiwary in Imtiaz Ali's production, Laila Majnu which failed at the box office during its initial release. The 2018 film was re-released in cinemas this year. Her other films include Bulbbul, Qala, and Bad Newz.

Triptii is now gearing up for director Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Co-starring Rajkummar Rao, the film will feature them as a married couple from the 90s. The team of Shandilyaa's film is on a promotional spree these days. The comedy entertainer will be released on October 11, 2024. It will clash with Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra at the box office.

The Bad Newz actress has a series of lined up movies including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Dhadak 2, and Aashiqui 3 in future.

Coming back to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Ranbir Kapoor played the dual roles of Ranvijay Singh and Aziz Haque in the film. Rashmika Mandanna was cast as his wife, Geetanjali Iyengar Singh. Triptii Dimri's character Zoya is sent by Abrar as a honey trap for Ranbir's character, Ranvijay.

The 2023 action-drama also starred Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra, and Saurabh Sachdeva. Anil played the role of Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh. Bobby Deol was cast as a mute antagonist, Abrar Haque in Vanga's directorial.

