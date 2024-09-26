Not Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri calls Vicky Kaushal her '3 AM friend'; actress shares she is much closer to Bad Newz co-star

Triptii Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut with Poster Boys in 2017, is enjoying her recognition after the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 directorial venture, Animal. Triptii was seen in Karan Johar's production, Bad Newz in July this year. The actress has worked with both Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, however, she finds the latter actor her '3 AM friend'. Triptii recently opened up about how she is closer to Vicky than Ranbir.

During her latest appearance at the India Today Conclave 2024, Triptii Dimri was asked to choose her '3 AM' friend from Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The Bad Newz actress mentioned Vicky saying that he is like her friend.

"I am much closer to him. Because we spent a good amount of time together. We were shooting in Mussoorie and he is a very chill and cool guy," she said at the event. Triptii admitted that she shares a friendly bond with Vicky while stating that he calls the actress "his brother".

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari referred to Triptii Dimri as "Vicky Kaushal in making", noting that she is from a very rooted background.

Triptii Dimri played a supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and was cast as a lead opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz. The actress grabbed the audience's attention for her sizzling chemistry with Ranbir and Vicky in their respective film songs, Pehle Bhi Main and Jaanam.

Triptii starred in Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu in 2018 and the film was recently re-released in theaters. She then worked in Anushka Sharma's production venture, Bulbbul in 2020 in which she reunited with her Laila Majnu co-star Avinash Tiwary In 2022, Triptii played a lead role in Anvita Dutt's directorial, Qala, co-starring Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee.

The actress now has Raj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The Bad Newz actor has also bagged roles in Anurag Basu's upcoming film, Aashiqui 3 and Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2.

