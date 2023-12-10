EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
Triptii Dimri is enjoying the fame and love Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal brought to her. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared what has changed in her life since the film's release.
Triptii Dimri has been drowning in the fame and stardom that her latest release Animal brought to her. The actress played the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor’s character and immediately became the national crush of the country. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she shared how her life has changed after the action drama.
How life changed for Triptii Dimri
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actress Triptii Dimri was asked what changed for her after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. With a broad smile, she said, “I’ve been getting a lot of love from people which is always special, a beautiful feeling. And yeah, my phone has been constantly ringing, I am getting sleepless nights because you know the excitement of reading the messages it keeps you up all night. So, all is all good. I’m getting a lot of love which is always a good feeling.”
Watch the interview below:
In the same interview, the Qala actress spoke highly of her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Dimri said that she has always been a fan of his work and how he looks at art and acting. “He’s just, I feel, someone who's very honest with his performances. Whichever film you watch of his, he’s too good, and that is something I want to crack also as an actor—that whatever you do is good. So, it was amazing,” she divulged.
Triptii Dimri on working with Animal’s female lead Rashmika Mandanna
Triptii, who was also seen in the horror film Bulbbul, is out and about, meeting media and giving interviews. While talking to Puja Talwar, she revealed how it was working with another female actress on the sets.
Calling Rashmika Mandanna the ‘sweetest person’, she said that she made her feel welcome and there was no awkwardness. “Usually, when there are two heroines in the film, there is always that energy… There was nothing; she was just so brilliant. She came to me, and she gave me a hug, and she was like, come sit with us. She could also see that I was awkward a little (laughs), but she just made me feel welcomed. I think that is such a beautiful quality to have,” Dimri added.
