Triptii Dimri says OTT brought her love and recognition before Animal; reflects on opportunities for everyone

Triptii Dimri shot to an instant fame after her appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. She relatively had a short screen space, yet she managed to take center stage in the film led by Ranbir Kapoor. Prior to Animal, Triptii has headlined acclaimed movies like Laila Majnu, Bulbull, and Qala. In a recent interview, the actress reflected on how OTT became instrumental in growing her career.

Triptii Dimri reflects on OTT's contribution to her career before Animal release

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Triptii Dimri stated that OTT has contributed a lot to her career. She opines that she got all the love and recognition from the streaming platforms before Animal. The actress says a lot of people watched her work on the OTT, and it gave a lot of opportunities to so many actors.

The actress further recalled the initial days of her career when people would tell her that there is not enough work. However, the times have changed, and today everybody is busy with work on OTT or something else.

“When I started off as an actor, very few projects would be happening. I would meet people, and they would say ‘kaam hi nahi hai yaar (There is no work)’ People would wait for even six months to get acting jobs. Today however, there are so many opportunities to do work. Everyone I meet now is doing something or the other on OTT. There’s enough work for actors. Five years back, people would be jobless. Today they aren’t, so it’s a good feeling,” she was quoted as saying.

In addition to this, the actress went on to affirm that she would just want to work which is ‘challenging’ without thinking if it would be released on an OTT platform. The actress wants to play the character, and she wishes to cater every city.

Triptii Dimri's work front

Speaking of Triptii Dimri’s work front, after Animal, the actress will be next seen in Dharma Productions’ Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which will also star Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

Furthermore, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed our readers that she has been paired opposite Kartik Aaryan for Aashiqui 3. The romantic drama film helmed by Anurag Basu will go on floors in April 2024.

