Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. They have been in a relationship for a long time, and their social media accounts are filled with adorable PDA moments that set relationship goals.

Recently, pictures from their roka ceremony were posted online, making fans go gaga. As their relationship takes a step forward, let's take a look back at the cute romantic story of the two actors.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s brewing romance on Pagalpanti sets

It all started on the sets of their collaboration for Anees Bazmee’s directorial, Pagalpanti which was released in 2019. The film also had Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and John Abraham amongst others. While shooting, there were numerous rumors circulating about the two of them dating.

Kriti Kharbanda confirmed dating Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda finally spilled the beans about her relationship with the actor during the promotional interviews for Pagalpanti, after months of swirling dating rumors. In an interview with ETimes in November 2019, the actress addressing the rumors had said, “No. They are not rumors.” The actress had also stated that she never reacted to the reports about her relationship because she wanted her parents to know first that she was dating someone.

Advertisement

“And when you start seeing someone, I think there's a time for everything... when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months,” she had said.

Cute social media PDA

The couple, who has always been open about their relationship, never misses a chance to share their adorable moments on social media. Whether it's their romantic dates, goofy pictures, or simply enjoying each other's company, their social media album truly reflects the strong bond and comfort they have with each other. It's evident that over the years, the Taish duo has only grown stronger in their relationship.

Romantic Birthday posts for each other

The couple's adorable social media posts for each other, particularly on their birthdays, are just too cute. They go from being silly together to expressing their love with heartfelt captions. There's no doubt about how deeply in love they are with each other.

Mingling with each other’s friends and family

Their love has grown stronger over time, and their vacations have evolved from personal time to quality family moments. They now enjoy festivals and holidays together, and their connection and affection have transformed into something truly meaningful.

Roka news

The couple had been dating for over four years, and they recently exchanged engagement rings, taking a big step in their relationship. Pictures from their engagement ceremony have gone viral on the internet, and the couple can be seen flaunting their rings in the pictures. One picture that stands out is the one where Pulkit wraps his arms around the actress, and they both beam a cute smile for the camera.

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, Kriti Kharbana and Pulkit Samrat have shared screen space in movies like Pagalpanti, Taish, and Veerey Ki Wedding. Hands down, they do make a great pair and fans now eagerly anticipate their wedding.

ALSO READ: Amy Jackson gets engaged to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick; 7 times couple painted the town red with mushy PICS